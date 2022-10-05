Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

JHAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 14,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

