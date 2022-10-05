Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
JEMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,288. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
