Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

