Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
