Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.