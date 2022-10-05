Obyte (GBYTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,510.00

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $15.93 or 0.00078680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Obyte has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Obyte

Obyte launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,237 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

