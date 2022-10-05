OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00007701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

