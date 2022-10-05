Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.6 %
OMEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
Featured Stories
