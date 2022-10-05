Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.6 %

OMEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

