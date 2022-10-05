OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 7,383 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.58. The stock had a trading volume of 80,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

