OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,782,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWR traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,974. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.