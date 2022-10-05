OLD National Bancorp IN Has $16.44 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,907 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.50. 29,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

