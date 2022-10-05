Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 2.4%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.98. 176,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 412,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Further Reading
