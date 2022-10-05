Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 2.4%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.98. 176,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 412,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

