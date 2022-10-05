Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UHS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. 5,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.57 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

