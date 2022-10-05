Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 1,062,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

