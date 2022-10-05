Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 279,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 172,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,691. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

