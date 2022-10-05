Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.07.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.84. 60,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.