Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.66 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

