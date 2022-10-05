Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. 30,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.