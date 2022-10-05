Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $761.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.