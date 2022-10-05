Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

