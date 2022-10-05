OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT Lowered to €50.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.05.

OMVKY stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 37,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

