ONUS Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $6,005.00 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ONUS token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,112,784 tokens. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is goonus.io/en. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.50968705 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,434.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goonus.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.