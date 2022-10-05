Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

