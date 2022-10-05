Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Up 1.7%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.
Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.
