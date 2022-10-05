Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,687 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $744.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $643.24 and its 200 day moving average is $643.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,680 shares of company stock worth $39,818,318 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.