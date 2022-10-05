Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,233 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 510.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,080,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.