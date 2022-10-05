Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 261.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,542 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 526,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,354,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.