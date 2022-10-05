Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $30.70 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 215,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.