Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 75,232 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.6 %

ED traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. 31,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.