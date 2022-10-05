Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EOG traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,114. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.