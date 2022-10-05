Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 45,043 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,043 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 77,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.