Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 4.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.92. 62,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,896,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.