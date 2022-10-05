Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,635 ($31.84) and last traded at GBX 2,670 ($32.26). 189,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 153,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($32.62).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,749.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,678.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

