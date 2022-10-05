Peter Goguen Sells 4,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $233,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

XMTR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 474,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,955. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of -0.30.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

