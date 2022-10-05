Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $10.83. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

