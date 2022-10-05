Pickle Finance Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00007164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,037,708 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

