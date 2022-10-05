Pilot (PTD) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Pilot has a total market cap of $298,738.00 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pilot coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pilot Coin Profile

Pilot’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pilot’s official website is p.td.

Buying and Selling Pilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pilot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

