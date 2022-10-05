Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) vs. Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 28.29% 28.26% 17.79% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -53.81, suggesting that its stock price is 5,481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 1 6 11 1 2.63 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $287.65, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.15 $2.12 billion $24.19 10.38 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Columbine Valley Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

