Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

