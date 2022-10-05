Piper Sandler Cuts Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target to $9.50

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $139,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

