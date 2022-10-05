Piper Sandler Increases Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $20.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 888,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

