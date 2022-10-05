Piper Sandler Lowers Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target to $14.50

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $943.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

About Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.