Pirate Chain Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $76.20 million and approximately $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,146,907 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

