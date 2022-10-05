PlatON Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

