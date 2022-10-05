PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 0.6% Higher

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.51. 189,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 476,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $456.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.74 million. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 646,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.