Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) dropped 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 41,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,082,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

