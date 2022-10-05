Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) dropped 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 41,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,082,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
PSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
