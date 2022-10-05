PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Shares Down 0%

PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $44.96. 10,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.
PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.
