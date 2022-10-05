Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.79. Power REIT shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 6,627 shares changing hands.

Power REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

