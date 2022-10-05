Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for 3.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.