Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $89,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 194,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

