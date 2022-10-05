Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

